Lots going on this week, so let’s get started. Summer greetings: I must admit from the start, I am a bit slow to advance with the times, as you will soon see.
I have enjoyed using my laptop for a few years, but until recently, it has only been for personal items for the family. I had yet to venture outdoors, if you will, into the wider, (or is it wilder) world of creating original copy while ensconced, for example, at my favorite coffee shop, restaurant or even attempting to write, and then, (with fear and some trepidation), transmitting from any place other than the confines of my home office.
That will be changed, in part, with this copy; the plan is that, “Yes,” I will send from home – but using the laptop.
News of that success/failure next week.
Anyway –
You can’t believe how relieved I was when I committed to taking this next step. I hopefully have been set free, if you will, so that as we begin to do more and more traveling, I can stay in touch and not be tied to the home PC.
We are going to be venturing ever onward to Europe later in the summer, and I was hoping that I might have progressed far enough along to be able to take the laptop with me – like my ‘mentor,’ the wonderfully creative Will Rogers, who besides being a legendary cowboy/rancher and political commentator, was a radio/film entertainer, and a prolific writer.
Outside of books and other writings, he is credited (Wikipedia) with posting 3,600 newspaper columns. These were done while on the roads, again, and again – and again.
I have a picture of that small travel typewriter that he used. We can’t ever forget that he was also a pioneer in the advancement of the fast-emerging aviation industry. I can just see him, sitting in the back of a small airplane, typing away. Here’s to you Mr. Rogers.
Maybe next year I can fulfill another dream: Having a “By-Line” from a famous port of call or other exotic location.
Regional/Not for Profit theatre update: If you are headed over to Northwest Arkansas, in particular, Fayetteville, and also enjoy live theatre, consider taking in a production at TheatreSquared-(T2) (no typos there).
The award-winning regional theatre has just announced that its “Long-time executive director/producer Martin Miller will depart to become the executive director for McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, N.J.”
For theater history buffs: The McCarter is where the original production of Our Town opened in 1938, before transferring to Broadway and winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
The T2 move is significant as some of the leading regional theatres, and even a major professional venue, are cutting back or are, as a recent Playbill.com headline revealed: “Pausing Programming, Lay Off Staff,” from financial challenges in the wake of the Covid period.
In that recent Playbill.com posting, the Tony Award winning, and (Chicago based), Lookingglass Theatre is one of those taking dramatic costs saving measures: “While the pandemic has been declared over, theatres in our country are still feeling the effects of needing to shut down for so long. Since re-opening, audiences and donations have not returned to 2019 levels . . .”
Other well-known and award-winning theatres are being challenged and they are (the recently reported) Mark Taper Forum, The Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Off-Broadway’s, Public Theater.
“Even the (storied) Metropolitan Opera is being forced to cut back, with 10 percent fewer shows next season (18 instead of the 22 that were onstage this season). Currently in stages across America, it may look glamorous onstage, but backstage there are mounting challenges.”
Been to the movies lately? We began with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and were thoroughly entertained. We remembered fondly when we saw the first of the five Indiana Jones films soon after being married and living in Hollywood.
Up next, not sure, but probably “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” – and depending on how our son returns from his viewing, we will take in “Oppenheimer.”
There is always an opening night, in our towns
Where ARTS Thou? The @ Home Edition
Content-Create-Connect
For: MES / CDS
July 16, 2023
Remember, you are always building something.
TAS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.