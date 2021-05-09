Opening nights, under the stars

By Tim Smith
It was the luck of the calendar that Easter Sunday happened to coincide with my Mom’s 98th birthday, and today, I am blessed to be able to celebrate, and with her, this very special day. Here’s to all the other Mom’s around the world, Happy Mother’s Day.
PS: And a very happy birthday to two of our sons. Have a good one, guys. Call your Mother, by the way.
Summer Theater–First Theatre: In last week’s edition I introduced a series that I believe is timely, given the fact the nation is beginning, finally, to open again, and that is on the importance of our nation’s theater legacy ‘played out’ on our summer theatre stages. They are not only the location for live entertainment, many under those aforementioned stars, but serve as the training ground for those that will, hopefully one day, fill the shoes, tap – and otherwise, of many of the greats in film, television and certainly theater.
During my career in and around the entertainment industry, I had the pleasure of working, over the course of seven summers, in four different types of summer theater operations.
The first was right after I graduated from high school and the director of the vocal music program, ever the visionary, decided that he would direct a summer theater workshop where the final project would be a full-length book musical using multiple casts over consecutive weekends and performed in the school’s large chorus room studio/classroom.
One of the most interesting aspects on the acting side was that for each performance, he switched up the cast configuration so that we had the opportunity to experience a differing delivery style, in addition to pacing and interpretation selections of our fellow actors.
In the end, it was a marvelous learning period, especially for those of us who had aspirations of going forward in the art form.
The summer workshop ended with a concert version of “The Music Man” performed in the city’s new bandshell.
Needless to say, that when I arrived on my college campus that fall to begin my degree program in theater, I was certainly well prepared.
Next week, three summer theater seasons in the rolling and lush green pastures and farmland of Northwest Missouri, and how glorious they were.
“It may be true that he travels farthest who travels alone, but the goal thus reached is not worth reaching.” (Theodore Roosevelt)
Rest in peace: Michael Collins, a member of the crew of Apollo 11 passed away from cancer on April 28, 2021, he was 90. I had the great honor of seeing them in Chicago on their world tour right after the mission.
Their faces are forever etched in my memory, I was that close. Thank you for bringing us the Moon, and now the stars beyond, Mr. Collins.
From the bookshelf: I am going to be able to report on this book in more detail once completed, but first: In the spirit of the aforementioned historic flight of the Ingenuity helicopter and the successful launching of another Space X crew to the International Space Station, I secured a copy of the book, “I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story by Anthony Daniels” (who played C-3PO in all nine films in the original Star Wars series), and with a forward by J.J Abrams.
Here are a few ticklers, if you will, from the book’s jacket. On writing, Mr. Daniels offers:
“A friend of mine is fluent in more than six million . . .oh, you know the rest. Personally I’m only fluent in English, as it is spoken around the corner from where I live. Since you know my voice, I’ve made the decision not to adopt American spellings here, but to keep my words in the original. I hope that’s OK. (Translations are available on the Internet or from your human-cyborg relater.)”
Then, from the forward, Mr. Abrams reflects, most poignantly:
Entering stage left: “The most potent aspect of 'Star Wars' is evident from the opening minute of the first film. After announcing that it’s a once upon a time fable, after the blast of unforgettably powerful music, after the thrilling crawl gives us its pulpy context, and after the awe-inspiring Star Destroyer passes us overhead and the small Blockade Runner is revealed, we cut inside to see members of the Rebellion, rocked by the attack. But what happens next is what’s most important. We fall in love.
“Nearly the instant we meet stalwart droids C-3PO and R2-D2, we laugh. They become our way into the galaxy we’re so desperate to be part of. Their fear, their bickering, their frantic need to survive is what grabs us by the heart and allows us to be mesmerized, to be taken on the cinematic adventure of a lifetime. Despite all the wonderous spectacle and artistry, the characters are the glue that keeps 'Star Wars' together and us stuck to it. Among them all, only two characters have appeared in all nine saga stories. Those two droids I first met when I was ten years old.”
May the “9”th be with you, (sorry, but I can’t go back in time, only forward).
Enjoy seeing you in the “E” paper.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
