Opening the catalogue

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
Est: January 2006
Not more than an hour before sitting down to share with you, we had a blessed thunderstorm roll through and we finally received some ‘measurable’ precipitation – enough so that I don’t have to put a bit of extra water on the patio plants. Much more is certainly needed, but oh, it was so nice.
One of my favorite authors, David McCullough, recently passed away and I am not sure what I will miss the most, his writing style or that distinctive voice.
Like Walter Cronkite, affirming and reassuring.
From the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, a quote from noted documentary filmmaker, Ken Burns: “It is impossible to conceive that David McCullough is no longer with us…He is among our greatest historians; he wrote with almost magical command of language and story…David knew the stories and he knew how to tell them…David McCullough is simply one of the best historians today. A lot of our history was written by academics, but he took history out of the cloisters and into the broader world. He has the best storytelling chops around.”
Academy Award winning director Ron Howard has just released his latest work, 13 Lives, that chronicles the discovery and rescue of 12 young boys, who, “… following a practice session, (the) junior football team (soccer) entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system. In total, there were twelve boys aged eleven to sixteen and the team’s assistant coach exploring the cave before bad weather conditions caused the cave to flood and blocked their way out. They became trapped…and a rescue operation was organized.”
It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Film and music icon, who can forget her Sandy in the film, Grease, (alongside John Travolta), Olivia Newton John, passed away this week as well, apparently after a long battle with breast cancer. She was only 73. On a more personal note: Some movies so define a time in our growing up that they never leave you, and such was the case for me with Grease.
In an interview with individuals involved with the making the film, including Ms. Newton John and Mr. Travolta, he stated emphatically that there was never a second choice for ‘his’ Sandy – he had lobbied for her inclusion. Aren’t we lucky.
LIV Golf update: Long-time readers know that, on occasion, I assume “author privilege” when it comes to golf, and as this is a major story engulfing the sport, I would like to provide you with resources that may help understand what is transpiring.
LIV Golf’s Wikipedia site provides a brief summary only, and therefore I recommend The Golfers Journal Podcast series and their interview with three-time Pulitzer Prize winning author and political commentator, Thomas Friedman, (an avid golfer), who brings incite from working in that area of the world that is refreshingly candid.
The same podcast site includes an interview with former LPGA Tour star/veteran, and now a highly respected on course commentator, Dottie Pepper, who provides an equally candid player’s perspective.
LIV Golf may have begun under the radar, but it no longer can stay there.
ILM: Industrial Light and Magic: For a most entertaining and informative look back at the same period when Grease was gracing our screens, travel over to Disney+ and watch the new documentary, Light & Magic:
“Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light and Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision (Star Wars and others) to life.”
You won’t be disappointed – it is like coming home again – a “double (1978 period) feature,” if you will, and most relaxing on a rainy afternoon.
Yes, they too are back!
Note: I moved to Hollywood in 1978, my how time flies. If I had only arrived a year or two earlier, maybe, just maybe . . .?
In celebration of the creative application of personal gifts, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-(1965)-2022: A creative partner as well, one note at a time
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
For EFA: 1949-1974: My Grandfather, who guided a local paper to prominence in rural Illinois
t. a. [word] smith
WAT? is published each Wednesday in pages of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.