Operation prom is back again

It’s almost prom season again! Finding a date, looking at prom dresses and thinking about after-prom plans may already be topics of conversation between you and your high school student.
As a parent, there are other topics you should be bringing up too.
This year, the PASS Coalition is continuing the campaign Operation Prom.
Operation Prom is a county-wide multifaceted campaign that promotes a safe prom season.
Aspects of the campaign include partnering with schools to provide drug and alcohol impairment training to prom chaperones, incorporating local high school students into media content and planning, educating parents on tips for ensuring the safety of their child, and working with law enforcement to conduct alcohol compliance checks at retail alcohol establishments.
Prom is often portrayed in shows and movies as a glamorous night with friends, more times than not, including activities like underage drinking and hooking up. This may or may not be the case, but preparing yourself as a parent, and your student for these situations is wise.
Here are some things that you should be mindful of when it comes to prom night:
• It is important to know what their plan is for the entire evening and to check in with them throughout the night.
• Let them know that they do not have to use drugs or alcohol to have fun at prom.
• Make sure that they understand getting grounded is not the only or worst consequence that can come from risky behaviors.
• Keep lines of communication open with your kid, and make sure they know that they can call or text you if a situation comes up that puts them in danger, such as being drunk and having no way home. You can be clear that you do not promote those actions, while still letting them know that they can call you if they need you.
• Teach them that no is a complete sentence. This applies to many scenarios including substance use, and sexual encounters.
Even if you think that your child knows all these things, make it explicit.
If you are involved in planning prom at your school, reach out to PASS to see how we can help make your prom a fun and safe event. We offer a tool kit to schools to assist with planning and media content as well. Contact us on Facebook @PASSdrugfree or by email at passdrugfree@gmail.com to learn more about how we can help!
(Funded by the Substance Abuse Prevention Block Grant, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and The Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.)
