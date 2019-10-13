Old friends came together with some new ones at the most recent Pauls Valley Opry show on Oct. 5.
Back at the local show was Larry Darnell, one of the best Hank Williams tribute artists around.
He thrilled the crowd with “My Buckets Got a Hole In It” and “Baby, We’re Really in Love.”
Next up with his running mate from the famous Mary's Music Barn in Stonewall was David Paul Nowlin, a prolific songwriter and recording artist from Nashville who actually makes him in Sasakwa, Oklahoma.
He offered up some of his own compositions as the folks loved his “Country Girl of Mine” and got into a two-steppin' mood with “Grandma Chocolate Gravy.”
Betty Archer, the opry's 2017 Female Vocalist of the Year, was also back.
She wooed the crowed with the Patty Loveless hit “Mr. Man in the Moon,” and then she took us to church with “The God on the Mountain.”
John Williams pulled double duty handling the MC duties while singing a few songs.
He was inducted into the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame in 2018 not just for his great baritone voice or his wit on stage but because of his love for country music and especially his love for the Pauls Valley Opry.
John knocked it out of the park with songs like George Strait’s meg-a-hit, “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.”
He amazed the crowd with another hidden talent – songwriting. John did one of his original tunes entitled, “I’ll See You Around.”
The 2016 Horizon winner, Bailey Wesberry, was back with one of the most amazing voices to ever grace the stage of the Pauls Valley Opry.
Singing with with a beautiful voice and great emotion, she sang Martina McBride’s hit, “A Broken Wing,” before catching her breath and blowing the crowd away with her beautiful rendition of Adele’s top charting hit, “Make You Feel My Love.”
Last but certainly not least was the young legend of Oklahoma country music, Tanner Young – an unbelievable vocalist, musician and entertainer.
He is multi-award-winning artist ,including being our 2017 Male Vocalist of the Year.
Tanner thrilled the crowd with the Brooks and Dunn tune of “Neon Moon” and then we unleashed Tanner on the Ricky Skaggs classic, “Highway 40 Blues.
Guests scheduled for the next opry show on Nov. 2 include Mike Deviney, April Davis, Terry Wilson, Mary McDonald, John Williams, Rod Jones and newcomer Bailey Raet.
