A group of “sensational” guests and “everyone in the crowd” again came together to brighten things up with the most recent Pauls Valley Opry show.
It came on Sept. 2 as Jeannie Troxel let it loose during her second appearance at the local opry show.
When she sang the Patsy Cline classic, “Crazy,” for a moment the crowd was transported back to an earlier era of country music. Jeannie got everyone on their feet with the Reba McEntire hit, “Can’t Even Get the Blues.”
Chandler Elliott showed off his musician skills as he hammered out Elvis’ “Promised Land” and Johnny Cash’s “Tennessee Flat-top Box.”
Our “Truck Drivin’ Woman,” Donna Nowlin, was back as she got the wheels rolling early with the Leona Williams classic, “Working Girl Blues,” featuring our very own Larry Kent on guitar smoking the tires with his lead.
Then the bluegrass came out from this gear jammer when Donna sang the Forester Sisters version of the Beatles classic, “I’ve Just Seen a Face.”
David Paul Nowlin, the “Sasakwa Sensation,” was back singing a couple of his original tunes, “That Country Girl of Mine” and “The South Texas Coast.”
David Paul is one of Oklahoma’s finest songwriters. He got the house rockin’ with the Gatlin Brothers hit, “Houston (Means That I’m One Day Closer to You).”
Maddox Ross is fast becoming a regular on the show, as shown by the patrons’ voting. The future is so bright for Maddox and we are glad to take part in this vocalist, musician, songwriter, actor and entertainer’s musical journey.
You could have heard a pin drop when Maddox sang the Montgomery Gentry tune, “Lucky Man,” and the outlaw came out in him as Maddox rocked the house with the Hank Jr. classic, “Born to Boogie.”
The “Superstar of the Pauls Valley Opry,” Hall of Fame member Anne Young was back.
Anne holds the record for most awards at the Pauls Valley Opry. Anne took everyone back to the ‘80s with her rendition of the Barbara Mandrell classic, “Angel in Your Arms,” and she got everyone on their feet with the Tanya Tucker smash hit, “It’s a Little Too Late.”
John Williams, our “Friendly Undertaker,” handled the emcee duties and was a featured guest at the September show.
John nailed the Merle Haggard hit, “In My Next Life.” We thought it couldn’t get any better than that, but when he stepped back out on stage to do his final song of the evening, it was a glimpse of God’s love, mercy and grace when John sang the Chris Tomlin tune, “I Will Rise.”
As always, the Memory Makers band added to the night’s enjoyment with a few tunes made famous by Jessi Colter, Captain and Tennile, Dallas Holmes and Carole King.
The next Pauls Valley Opry show is set for Oct. 7 as scheduled guests are April Davis, Mike Deviney, Annie Reed, Tracy Watts Felan, Wayne Gibbs, Dea Newsom, along with emcee John Williams, plus the highly anticipated appearance of the one and only Checkers.
