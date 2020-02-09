Opry helps to warm up winter night

It was a beautiful Oklahoma winter’s night, not too cold, and the stars of the Pauls Valley Opry were shining as bright as ever!
“The first Saturday of the month is something we all look forward to – a moment in time for fellowshipping around our common thread of music. All of the guests did a fantastic job.”
With a voice that is truly “angelic,” Donna Kilmurray brought us into moments of praise and worship with songs like Vince Gill’s tune, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and Carrie Underwood’s version of “How Great Thou Art.”
The “Sasakwa Sensation,” David Paul Nowlin is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of Oklahoma.
David Paul is country to the core and that's evident with each song he writes. “The Songs My Daddy Sang” and “Flatonia, Texas” were two originals featured in the February edition of the Pauls Valley Opry.
The 2019 Female Horizon winner, Dea Newsom, was back at the Opry as she got the audience rockin’ with the Linda Ronstadt hit, “When Will I Be Loved,” and then shot them full of the blues with her version of the Mary Sarah tune of “Without You.”
The Pauls Valley Opry’s 2019 Male Horizon winner, Gunner Shi Donham, knocked it out of the park with songs like Martin Delray’s hit, “Get Rhythm.”
He kicked it up a notch with the Travis Tritt remake of the Elvis mega-hit, “Burner Love.”
The “unbelievable” Bailey Wesberry was back by popular demand. Bailey is a multi award-winning artist and “when you hear her sing, you know why.”
“She got us in all in the mood for dancing” when she sang the Dixie Chick’s hit of “Tonight’s the Heartache’s on Me” followed by the Miranda Lambert mega-hit, “Gunpowder and Lead.”
Tanner Young was voted as the 2019 Entertainer of the Year and it was Tanner’s first appearance of 2020 at the Pauls Valley Opry.
“When Tanner is there, it’s gonna be an exciting night. He is a super talented musician.”
That was seen on Waylon’s “Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line” and on the Alan Jackson hit tune of “Mercury Blues.”
As always, Dallas Richardson of Dallas Pro Sound did an excellent job with the sound and lighting. Emcee John Williams and the Memory Makers Band added to the show with fun and songs.
Molly Herrod filled in for Becky Hill, who was out with laryngitis, on background vocals.
Scheduled to come for the next PV Opry show on March 7 are Paul Lopez, Anne Young, Terry Wilson, Mary McDonald, Jeff Petty, Kensingtyn Curtis and Jess Wade, along with MC John Williams.
