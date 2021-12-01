Opry honors to come at JH

This Saturday night is it for the Pauls Valley Opry and some pretty big awards expected to be announced.
Because of the virus pandemic no awards were given last year as the honors will be doubled up for the next monthly show set to start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
One very important change comes with the location as the show will be moved at least one time to the auditorium of the Pauls Valley Junior High.
Finalists include the 2020-2021 Male and Female Vocalist of the Year, along with Male and Female Horizon winners, 2020-21 Entertainer of the Year and the 2021 Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame inductees.
Ffinalists in the female categories are Jae L. Stilwell, Missy Rude, Dea Newsom, Anne Young, Molly Herrod, Mary Alice Koehn, April Davis and Mary McDonald.
Finalists in the male categories are Mike Deviney, Wiley Winters, Paul Lopez, David Paul Nowlin, John Williams, Terry Wilson, Tanner Young and Gunner Donham.
In addition to the presentation of awards, the Pauls Valley Opry will host guests Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Mary Alice Koehn, John Williams and Mike Deviney.
