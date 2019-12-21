It was again described as “fantastic” – the latest rendition of the monthly Pauls Valley Opry.
As a special treat during the show on Dec. 4, Ray Hollis made his first appearance at the Pauls Valley Opry.
He is truly a gifted songwriter, musician and minister. Ray and his daughter Bethany sang heavenly while Jan, his wife, signed the words to the lyrics of Ray’s songs. It was very beautiful and moving.
Molly Herrod stepped from behind the camera as photographer for the Pauls Valley Opry and onto the stage.
Molly knocked it out of the park with Shania Twain’s hit, “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under,” as well as the Patty Loveless tune, “Feelin’ Good About Feelin’ Bad.”
Paul Lopez is quickly becoming one of your very favorites and Saturday night, he got the crowd in a two-steppin’ mood with the Mark Chesnutt hit, “Woman,” and picked up the pace with the Matt Caldwell hit, “What Cowboys Do.”
Anne Young is a super vocalist and entertainer as she tore it up on the Barbara Mandrell tune, “In Times Like These.”
She then got the Christmas spirit notched up with her rendition of the Carpenter’s tune, “Merry Christmas Darling.”
Wiley Winters is referred to as the Pauls Valley Opry’s “Gentle Giant.”
Big in stature but a guy that's all heart, Wiley belted out the Don Williams tune, “Tulsa Time,” and Blake Shelton’s hit of “Home.”
Missy Rude is a Pauls Valley Hall of Fame member and has won countless awards for her vocals.
One of the most versatile singers of the PV Opry and she took the crowd back to the golden era of country music with the Patsy Cline’s version of “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and Merle Haggard’s classic of “Today, I Started Loving You Again.”
Wiley came back and joined Missy on stage as everyone knew they were going to witness something beautiful and memorable. You could have heard a pin drop as the two sang, “Mary Did You Know.”
John Williams as emcee and the Memory Maker Band added to the evening’s enjoyment, getting everyone in the holiday spirit with a few Christmas selections.
The next opry show on Jan. 4 is set to welcome guests John Williams, Annie (Weast) Reed, Brandon Bamburg, Cathy Lake, Dallas Richardson and Mary Alice Koehn.
