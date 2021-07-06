Opry lights up holiday skies

The 6th annual Pauls Valley Opry in the Park brought in the folks as the stars on the stage lit up holiday skies for a free outdoor concert on Saturday, July 3 at Wacker Park.
Bailey Wesberry is not only one of the brightest stars of the Pauls Valley Opry, but she is also an accomplished songwriter/musician/entertainer.
This little “bride-to-be” nailed the Martina McBride tune, “Independence Day,” and then she rocked the house with her own composition of “Wichita Falls.”
One of our very favorites, Paul Lopez is a national award-winning vocalist and one of our nation’s heroes. “We thank him for his service to our great country.”
On Saturday this Marine showed us how it’s done as Paul kicked it through the uprights with the Billy Currington song, “That’s Just Me,” and did an outstanding rendition of the Luke Bryan megahit, “Most People Are Good.”
The award-winning songbird Cathy Lake, a “super” vocalist and excellent songwriter, crossed that old Red River from Runaway Bay, Texas and made her way back to the stage of the Pauls Valley Opry.
Cathy wooed the crowd with the Terri Clark hit, “Better Things to Do.” Then, she got us yearning for home when she sang her outstanding self-penned “When I Get Home.”
John Williams is not only the “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry” but he is also a Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member.
He got the crowd on their feet with the Gene Watson hit “Fourteen Carat Mind” and with the Alan Jackson/George Strait hit, “Murder on Music Row.”
Wiley Winters is another multi-award-winning artist, which includes being the Pauls Valley Opry’s 2018 Male Vocalist of the Year and the 2018 Entertainer of the Year.
Wiley knocked it out of the park with the Josh Turner hit “Your Man.” When Wiley stepped back to center stage with the Blake Shelton tune, “Home”, there wasn’t a dry eye in the park.
Missy Rude is another multi-award-winning artist and was inducted in the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame in 2015.
Missy is a singer’s singer, pouring her heart out in every song she sings. Missy performed the Patsy Cline monster hit “Crazy,” then cut loose on the Aretha Franklin Motown classic, “The Weight.”
Anne Young lights up any room with her beautiful smile and is one of the best entertainers in the history of Oklahoma country music. Anne had everyone out of their lawn chairs and into a dancing mood with the Trisha Yearwood smash hit, “You Say You Will” and then took us to another place and time with the beautiful Carpenter’s song, “Superstar.”
As always, the Memory Makers Band added to the mix with several selections. including the fun song and blast from the past “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weenie Yellow Polk-a-dot Bikini.”
“We are so thankful for the opportunity to get together again with old friends and to make countless new friends and to celebrate our wonderful and blessed nation!”
The next PV Opry show will be back in the PVHS auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 7. Guests will include Tanner Young, Annie Reed, Terry Wilson, Mary McDonald, Dallas Richardson, Betty Archer and newcomer Randall Armstrong.
