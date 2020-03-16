On a beautiful Oklahoma evening, the stars of the Pauls Valley Opry lit up the auditorium during a monthly show on March 7.
Jess Wade, the “Louisiana Legend,” made his debut performance and the crowd fell in love with his candor and down-home style of music.
He got the crowd swaying to the music with the Waylon Jennings hit, “Amanda,” and then he showcased his awesome songwriting talent with his “Your Country Ain’t Country No More.”
Kensingtyn Curtis, a “sweet” young lady with an angelic voice, thrilled the crowd with the Laura Alaina hit, “Like My Mother Does.” She got the folks on their feet with the Kathy Mattea hit, “Eighteen Wheels and Dozen Roses.”
Jeff Petty, our “Honky-Tonk Man” from Montgomery, Alabama and Hank Williams Museum fame, was in excellent form with John Conlee’s hit, “Friday Night Blues,” and then again with Neal McCoy’s smash hit, “If I Was a Drinking Man.”
Mary McDonald took us back to the '50s with the Hank Williams’ hit, “A House Without Love,” and she showcased another one of her talents – songwriting – with “Don’t Wait Too Long.”
Terry Wilson is one of the most talented guys that you will ever meet. He not only sings a great song, but he’s also an accomplished artist. Check out his Facebook page to see some of his awesome drawings and paintings.
Terry wooed the crowd with the Conway Twitty/Blake Shelton hit, “Goodbye Time.” He got a foot-stoppin’ mood going with the Waylon hit, “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.”
Whenever Paul Lopez is back at the Pauls Valley Opry, we know that it’s going to be a special night. A “super entertainer,” he brought back a lot of memories with the Ray Price classic, “For the Good Times,” and then performed the Midland smash hit, “Drinking Problem.”
Anne Young, our back-to-back female vocalist of the year proved, once again, why she is one of the very favorites with Tanya Tucker’s hit, “San Antonio Stroll,” and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when she sang the Patty Loveless tune of “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye.”
John Williams did an excellent job taking care of the emcee duties, and the Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with a few songs of their own, including “455 Rocket” and “Heartbreak Hotel.”
The next PV Opry show on April 4 is scheduled to welcome Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Cathy Lake, Larry Darnell, Molly Herrod and newcomer Randall Armstrong, along with MC John Williams.
