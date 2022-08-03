Opry returns to high school stage

The Pauls Valley Opry is returning to a place it used to call home starting with its next show set for this weekend.
The place to be is the Pauls Valley High School auditorium as the next monthly show is set for Saturday night, August 6.
It comes after the show had been playing at the auditorium of the local junior high for some time.
With a 6:30 p.m. start time, scheduled guests for this next show are Jae L. Stilwell, Mike Deviney, Annie Reed, John Williams, Cara Belt, Michael Webb and again serving as emcee, John Williams.
•••
The Libertarian Party in Garvin County will hold a “community-building” gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley.
Set to attend the event are the party's candidates for governor, Natalie Bruno, and U.S. Senate, Kenneth Blevins.
More on the event will come in later in PV Democrat.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, begins next week at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
The theme of this next book series is “Hope Amidst Hardship,” which is set to go from August through December.
Each of the monthly lectures are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
First up is the book “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls with a lecture led by Joshua Grasso of Ada on Aug. 11.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming to different places all over Garvin County.
• Friday, Aug. 5 (1 to 4 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley. Call Bryan Trant at 405-238-3431.
• Saturday, Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of the Walmart store in Pauls Valley, 2000 W. Grant. (Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Aug. 8 (2:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, Tommie L. Johnson Fellowship Hall, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Thursday, Aug. 18 (1:45 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Wednesday, Aug. 24 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.