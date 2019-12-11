It was an award-winning night to be sure at this past weekend's monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
This show was also the presentation of awards for the 2019 year.
Among the winners were the top vocalists of the year.
The 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year is Anne Young.
Young, a Latta native now residing in Texas, is quite the entertainer and has won the hearts of the patrons at the Pauls Valley Opry with her talent.
“Talented she is, and add this award to the many others she has acquired in recent years. Outstanding job, Anne!”
The 2019 Pauls Valley Opry Male Vocalist of the Year is none other than Clancy Davis.
“Clancy is in his own right an exciting entertainer.”
No stranger to the stage, Young has quite a collection of awards as he adds this new honor.
All finalists and winners are picked by the patrons of the Pauls Valley Opry, who cast their ballots from November 2018 through October 2019.
The Memory Makers Band does not vote as these are truly the patrons’ finalists. Votes also determine the next year’s guest list at the Pauls Valley Opry.
More on the many awards presented Saturday night, Dec. 7 will be featured in the weekend edition of the PV Democrat.
