Opry set for return to the stage

The tunes of the Pauls Valley Opry are set to make a return on Saturday, May 1.
The popular monthly show has been on hold for a full year ever since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
The opry show is housed at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium, where the music begins to play around 6:30 p.m. each first Saturday of the month.
•••
The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• Shane Patton is now offering free bike tune-ups through his work as an instructor at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
The service is meant to provide basic maintenance for just about any type of bicycle.
A fee will only come when new parts are needed, such as an inner tube, replacement tire and new bike chains or brake cables.
Bikes can be dropped off at the local recreation center during the weekday hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested can also call the center at 405-238-1307 before they come.
•••
The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.