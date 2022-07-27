Opry show moves back to old home

Hopefully all those fans of the Pauls Valley Opry will show up at the right place when the next show hits the stage.
The monthly show is making a move back to the auditorium at Pauls Valley High School for not only the next show but the foreseeable future.
It comes after the show had been playing at the auditorium of the local junior high for some time.
The next show at PVHS is set for Saturday night, Aug. 6.
With a 6:30 p.m. start time, scheduled guests for this next show are Jae L. Stilwell, Mike Deviney, Annie Reed, John Williams, Cara Belt, Michael Webb and again serving as emcee, John Williams.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is scheduled to conduct a hunter education course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The Garvin County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring the free event as those interested can register by emailing TY Runyan at ty.runyan@odwc.ok.gov.
Registration for a low-cost monthly spay/neuter clinic starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 and ends Thursday, Aug. 5 at noon.
The cost for dogs is $50 and cats $35. If the pet does not have a rabies vaccination certificate it is an additional $10. Cash only is accepted, no checks or cards.
The actual clinic day is Thursday, Aug. 18. Remember bring cash only on Monday, no animals, to the Pauls Valley Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more information or directions.
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming up at different places all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, July 28 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Aug. 5 (1 to 4 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley. Call Bryan Trant at 405-238-3431.
• Saturday, Aug. 6 (10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of the Walmart store in Pauls Valley, 2000 W. Grant. (Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Aug. 8 (2:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, Tommie L. Johnson Fellowship Hall, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
