Opry show on 'fantastic' side

A big crowd and some “fantastic” performances from guests came during the most recent monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
The talented Rod Jones returned as this country gentleman got the crowd going with the Keith Whitley hit, “It Ain’t Nothin,’” and then got the folks out in the aisle dancing with the George Strait/George Jones classic, “The Love Bug!”
The “Kansas Songbird,” Haylie Bagwell, was back and putting on a show with the Mel Tillis smash hit, “Heart Over Mind,” and then the tender love song, “A Soft Place to Fall.”
Then there’s the talent of Gunner Shi Donham on display at the opry’s June edition.
Gunner is a multi-instrument musician, songwriter and entertainer as he filled in for Gary Bryan on drums this month and on keyboards for Mike Price in May.
He thrilled the crowd with the Dolly Pardon hit, “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” and the Jason Boland tune, “If I Ever Get Back to Oklahoma.”
Mike Deviney, the “Pastor of the Pauls Valley Opry” and past winner of the Male Vocalist of the Year and Hall of Fame member, entertained the crowd with his stories, humor and music.
Mike is also a multi-instrument musician, songwriter, vocalist and entertainer. He nailed it with the Mark Chesnutt hit, “Brother Jukebox,” and then, “She Keeps the Home Fires Burning,” from Ronnie Milsap.
Jae L. Stilwell may be the “Jewell of the McSwain Theatre” but she also has the hearts of the Pauls Valley Opry as she poured out her heart singing the Chrystal Gayle tune, “These Tennessee Nights,” and then the Tammy Wynette anthem, “Stand By Your Man.”
On stage the last couple of months has been Susan Oden, “one of the best fiddle players in the country,” who kicked up her heals with the Mary Chapin Carpenter tune, “Down at the Twist and Shout.”
Anne Young closed the show with the Etta James’ mega-hit, “At Last.”
A perennial Female Vocalist of the Year and hall of fame member, Young was also accompanied by David Anderson.
Chandler Elliott, the nice guy behind the video camera, stepped away long enough to go up on stage to belt out the Chuck Berry tune, “Johnny B. Goode.”
The crowd went wild when Chandler ripped into the guitar lead lines and duck walked back to the mic, everyone on their feet in approval!
Guests scheduled for the July 1 show are Wiley Winters, Missy Rude, Paul Lopez, Cathy Lake, Zack Mitchell, Allison Arms and Dewey Bass.
