The sounds of an outdoor concert teamed up with a whole lot of holiday lights as a couple of Pauls Valley events highlighted a community celebration for July the Fourth this past weekend.
First up was the 5th annual Pauls Valley Opry in the Park followed by a fireworks show over the Wacker Park skies, which was again organized by the local Kiwanis.
Award-winning Cathy Lake crossed theRed River from Runaway Bay, Texas and made her way back to the opry stage in PV.
She thrilled the crowd with the Terri Clark hit, “Better Things to Do.” Then, she got us yearning for home when she sang her self-penned, “When I Get Home.”
John Williams is not only the “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry,” but he is also a Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member.
John got the crowd on its feet with the Alan Jackson hit, “Pop a Top.” A special moment in the evening was when the whole cast joined John in a moment of praise and worship with his rendition of the Criss Tomlin tune, “I Will Rise.”
Wiley Winters is another multi-award-winning artist, which includes being the Pauls Valley Opry’s 2018 Male Vocalist of the Year and the 2018 Entertainer of the Year.
Wiley knocked it out of the park with the Jim Reeves classic, “He’ll Have to Go,” and the Ricky Van Shelton hit, “Statue of a Fool.”
Missy Rude is another multi-award-winning artist, winning Female Vocalist of the Year at the McSwain Theatre and here at the Pauls Valley Opry.
Pouring her heart out in every song she sings, Missy demonstrated this with the Martina McBride hit, “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” then lit up the night sky with the Annie Lennox meg-a-hit, “I Put a Spell on You.”
Like Missy, Anne Young has also won the coveted McSwain Theatre’s Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as being the Pauls Valley Opry’s 2016, 2018 and 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year.
Anne got our toes tapping with the Beatles’ hit “Eight Days a Week,” and then took us back to the '70s with the Carpenter’s hit, “Superstar.”
On a night filled with award-winners, the night would not have been complete without our 2019 Pauls Valley Opry’s Entertainer of the Year, Tanner Young. His talent level is well beyond his years and he’s an unbelievable musician/singer/entertainer! When this young man is on stage, we know that something electric is going to happen.
Tanner thrilled the girls’ hearts with the George Strait classic, “A Fire I Can’t Put Out,” and he rocked us back to 1956 with the song that put rock and roll and Chuck Berry at the center of American culture, “Johnny B. Goode.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with songs such as “Sweet Home Chicago” (Blues Brothers), “Listen to the Music” (Doobie Brothers), “Together Again” (Vince Gill), “Proud Mary” (CCR), and “Heartbreak Tonight” (Eagles).
The free outdoor opry show witnessed by a big audience then turned their eyes skyward as the local fireworks show brought the holiday colors.
The next edition of the Opry will be at 6:30 p.m. August 1 in the PVHS auditorium with guests Jae L. Stilwell, Paul Lopez, Dea Newsom, Terry Wilson, Cara Belt, David Paul Nowlin and Britany Rodgers.
