Opry show to move back to JH

Fans of the monthly Pauls Valley Opry show are about to make a move to a new but still familiar place.
The next opry show set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 will make the move back to the auditorium at the Pauls Valley Junior High.
The show originally was held at the local high school before going to the junior high for a time. It later made the move back to the HS auditorium.
Now it’s going back to the junior high school because the heating system is currently not working at the high school auditorium.
“Because of the heater situation the opry will be moving back to the junior high school beginning on December 3,” said Becky Hill in a statement.
The heat and air situation at the high school auditorium is one currently being considered by the PV Board of Education.
Right now an updating of the system is estimated to be in the $250,000 range as the board is looking at the possibility of seeking a loan from a local bank to pay for the project.
The show set for this weekend at the JH auditorium will be a big one as a series of honors for the year will be given.
Awards include 2022 Male and Female Vocalists of the Year and Male and Female Horizon winners, 2022 Entertainer of the Year and 2022 Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame inductees.
Finalists in the female categories include Anne Young, Missy Rude, Jae L. Stilwell, April Davis, Betty Archer, Annie Reed, Allison Arms and Cathy Lake.
Finalists in the male categories include Tanner Young, Wiley Winters, Mike Deviney, Terry Wilson, John Williams, Michael Webb, Gunner Shi Donham and Maddox Ross.
In addition to the awards, this opry show will feature guests John Williams, Anne Young, Wiley Winters, Missy Rude and Gunner Shi Donham.
