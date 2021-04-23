Opry show tunes on the way

The tunes of the Pauls Valley Opry are set to make a return on Saturday, May 1.
The popular monthly show has been on hold for more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
The opry show is housed at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium, where the music begins to play around 6:30 p.m. each first Saturday of the month.
Tracy Watts Felan will be making her debut performance on the PV Opry stage on May 1.
Other guests include John Williams, Terry Wilson, Jae Stilwell and Wayne Gibbs.
•••
The Lindsay Community Historical Society will hold a yard sale fundraiser at the Pikes Peak School Museum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Founders Day – Saturday, May 1.
Proceeds from the yard sale will be used for upkeep at the museum for mowing and repairs to window sills.
The museum is located at 13510 E. County Road 1520 in Lindsay, which is west of state Highway 76S in Erin Springs.
Anyone who would like to help with the yard sale may contact Marian Cunningham at 405-756-3539 or Thelma Love at 405-919-6146.
Donations can also be sent to Lindsay Community Historical Society at P.O. Box 282, Lindsay, OK 73052.
• The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is bringing back its weekly food pantry for those in need.
The pantry is scheduled to be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
