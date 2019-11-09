Opry singers hit the stage

The most recent Pauls Valley Opry show hit the stage Saturday night, Nov. 2.
Bailey Rae made her opry debut and was an immediate hit. The audience fell in love with Bailey during her first song of the night, “Walkout Backwards.”
This 17- year-old sensation then wooed the crowd with her unbelievable voice, as shown with her version of Sylvia’s smash hit, “Tumbleweed.”
It’s been a few years since Rod Jones has been on the show as this multi-award-winning artist is back and plans to return in 2020.
Rod got the band in a groove with the Keith Whitley hit, “It Ain’t Nothin,” and then floored everyone with his amazing vocals on the Midland hit, “Mercy.”
Mary McDonald of Mary’s Music Barn will tell you that “she is country to the bone and she isn’t kidding. This sweet lady is a wonderful entertainer” too, and she entertained the audience with the Marty Robbin’s hit, “Don’t Worry.”
She sang a song that she wrote as a tribute to the love, life and marriage to her husband Louie. The song was “Never Too Old” and it was so fitting for a lot of us who have shared our time here with the love of our lives. Great song!
Terry Wilson, the Pauls Valley Opry’s 2017 Horizon Award Winner, brought his emotion to the Gene Watson/Alan Jackson hit song, “Farewell Party.”
This balladeer also melted some hearts with the Hank Williams Jr. hit, “Eleven Roses.”
The Pauls Valley Opry is always glad to see April Davis.
“April may be small in size but she must be all heart and lungs. This gal has one of the most powerful voices since Brenda Lee.”
She held us all captive when she sang the song, “Stay.” She, then, from her spirit, sang an original gospel song entitled “You Are.”
Mike Deviney was not only a featured guest, but also sat in for Hall of Fame member John Williams as emcee for the night.
Mike, a favorite, was the 2016 Male Vocalist of the Year as voted by the Pauls Valley Opry patrons, and “only gets better each time that we hear him.”
Mike got us up out of our seats with the Brooks and Dunn hit, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” He offered the crowd one of his own compositions entitled, “Heaven’s Gate.”
“This is truly one of the best songs that we’ve heard in a long time and it so vividly portrays upon our arrival through the gates of heaven, our loved ones taking us to our new home. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
As always, the Memory Makers Band was in fine form and added a few songs to the evening’s enjoyment.
The November edition of the Pauls Valley Opry is “in the books” as the next one is Saturday, Dec. 7 featuring guests Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Anne Young, Paul Lopez, Molly Herrod and Ray Hollis, along with MC John Williams.
