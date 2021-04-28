Opry sounds return this weekend

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially this morning. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.