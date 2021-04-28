Opry sounds return this weekend

After a long layoff because of the virus pandemic the sounds of the Pauls Valley Opry are set to make a return on Saturday, May 1.
The popular monthly show has been on hold for more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
The opry show is housed at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium, where the music begins to play around 6:30 p.m. each first Saturday of the month.
Tracy Watts Felan will be making her debut performance on the PV Opry stage on May 1.
Other guests include John Williams, Terry Wilson, Jae Stilwell and Wayne Gibbs.
•••
The Lindsay Community Historical Society will hold a yard sale fundraiser at the Pikes Peak School Museum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Founders Day – Saturday, May 1.
Proceeds from the yard sale will be used for upkeep at the museum for mowing and repairs to window sills.
The museum is located at 13510 E. County Road 1520 in Lindsay, which is west of state Highway 76S in Erin Springs.
Anyone who would like to help with the yard sale may contact Marian Cunningham at 405-756-3539 or Thelma Love at 405-919-6146.
Donations can also be sent to Lindsay Community Historical Society at P.O. Box 282, Lindsay, OK 73052.
•A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon May 4
There is no charge but desserts are appreciated at an event that's normally held every month.
• A filing period for the No. 2 position for the Garvin Conservation District is May 3 to May 14 at the district office, 16664 N. Butler Road in Pauls Valley.
If an election is held it will come on June 1.
• The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is bringing back its weekly food pantry for those in need.
The pantry is scheduled to be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.