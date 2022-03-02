Opry sounds return

Tanner Young, the 2020-21 Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year at the Pauls Valley Opry, will be back on stage at the next show this Saturday night, March 5 at the PV Junior High auditorium. Other planned guests are Mary McDonald, David Paul and Donna Nowlin, Larry Darnell and newcomers Allison Arms and Dana Price.

Opry sounds return

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you