||||
Opry sounds this Saturday night
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Barbara Ruth Turner of Maysville passed away at the age of 63 on Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a short, yet courageous, battle with cancer. She left this world peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Wayne Poyner, 93, faithful servant of the Lord, was taken to his heavenly home when his Master called on Sunday evening, June 19, 2022.
Earl Hugh Gibson of Pauls Valley passed away at his home on June 17, 2022 at the age of 87 years, 11 months and 17 days.
Freda Mae O’Neal, 72, of Wynnewood, Oklahoma passed in peace on June 15, 2022, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in New Mexico.
Jason Mowatt, 45, was born June 7, 1976 in Wichita Falls, Texas and passed from this life on June 6, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooter now faces criminal charges
- Shooter stays in jail with bond denied
- Holiday fun returns to EC's lake
- Hidden 'treasures' found in church
- Garvin County Public Records
- Voice is loud in cry for help
- Garvin County Public Records
- Why the gunshots still a mystery
- Details in on weekend shooting
- A small-town boy's journey to university president
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.