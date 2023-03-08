Opry stars again shine bright

The stars were shining brightly for the most recent Pauls Valley Opry show.
Randall Armstrong made his second appearance at the opry as he wooed the crowd with the Keith Whitley hit, “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” and then the blues set in as bellowed out the Chris Stapleton smash, “Tennessee Whiskey.”
With a voice grabbing you attention, Pauls Valley Opry’s Male Horizon winner in 2022, Michael Webb, sang one of Elvis’ early hits, “All Shook Up.” Then, he crooned the George Jones classic, “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
The wonderful “Lady of Song,” Allison Arms, the 2022 Female Horizon winner, showed her stuff as she entertained the crowd with the Tammy Wynette classic, “Stand by Your Man.”
Allison is also a talented songwriter, singing her “kick up your heels” tune, “If You Ain’t Good.”
Nationally recognized for his talents, Paul Lopez got folks out of their seats with the Billy Currington hit, “Ain’t What it Used to Be.”
All were touched when Paul sang the Skip Ewing tune, “Dad,” and dedicated it to his late father.
Missy Rude is the reigning 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year and she is also a member of the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame.
She rocked the house with the Radney Foster hit, “Just Call Me Lonesome,” and then she kicked into overdrive with the Alannah Myles hit of “Black Velvet.”
The 2022 Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, Wiley Winters, once again poured his heart out in song.
Wiley brought back a lot of memories when he sang the classic Conway Twitty hit, “Hello Darlin,’” and then the Ricky Van Shelton mega-hit, “Statue of a Fool.”
Missy joined Wiley and got everyone ready for church with the Zack Williams/Dolly Parton song, “There was Jesus.”
John Williams, our “Friendly Undertaker” and Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame member, again served as emcee and was featured on the Gene Watson smash hit, “Fourteen Carat Mind.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with a few songs made famous by greats such as Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Sugarland, Kim Hill and Buddy Holly.
The next opry show is April 1 as scheduled guests include Tanner Young, Anne Young, David Paul Nowlin, Donna Nowlin, Jeff Petty, Cara Belt and Arty Hill, along with emcee John Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.