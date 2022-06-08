Opry stars shine bright at show

The stars of the Pauls Valley Opry were all shining bright for a monthly show on June 4.
Making her PV Opry debut was Dana Price. Dana has an excellent voice and it was obvious the crowd fell in love with her after the first few notes of the Chrystal Gayle hit, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”
Dana and her husband, Mike, who happens to be the keyboardist for the Memory Makers Band, thrilled the crowd with the Everly Brothers hit, “Let It Be Me.”
Crowd-pleaser Gunner Shi Donham brought back a lot of Keith Whitley memories when he sang, “It Ain’t Nothing.”
This exceptional singer/songwriter/musician/entertainer did an outstanding job on the George Strait classic, “The Love Bug.”
“Little Miss Dynamite,” April Davis, packs a punch, as she belted out the Aretha Franklin mega-hit, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.”
She followed that up with the Fleetwood Mac hit, “Landslide,” and a gospel classic, “Farther Along.”
Mary Alice Koehn, always at home on the PV Opry stage, did a super job on the Linda Ronstadt hit, “Silver Threads and Golden Needles.” When she kicked into the Lorri Morgan classic, “Except for Monday’s,” the crowd was on its feet.
Missy Rude is a multi-award winner and also a member of the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame. On this show she got us in that bluesy mood with the Mary Sarah hit, “Without You.” She rocked with the Jo Dee Messina hit, “Lesson in Leavin.”
Then there's the “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry,” John Williams.
This talented Hall of Fame member/singer/songwriter/musician used his smooth baritone voice with the Ray Price classic, “Crazy Arms,” and then stepped up with a Western Swing classic, (Asleep at the Wheel/Brooks & Dunn), “Corrina, Corrina.”
The Memory Maker’s Band added to the night’s enjoyment with several selections made famous by Patsy Cline, Credence Clearwater Revival, Dallas Holm, and the Blues Brothers – to name a few.
Another special moment was when Woodie Hill sang Woody’s theme song from Toy Story, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”
The July edition of the Opry will be indoors this year on Saturday, July 2 with guests Anne Young, Wiley Winters, Missy Rude, Paul Lopez, Cathy Lake and Gunner Shi Donham.
