Opry time close

Obituaries
Betty Lou “Honee” Harris passed away May 30, 2021, at the age of 90, at her home in Oklahoma City. She was born August 8, 1930, in Shawnee, Oklahoma to parents Roy and Dorothy Jones. She was a graduate of Seminole High School in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Jack Swinney was born on December 29, 1929 in Chickasha, Okla., to Claude B. and Sarah Lucinda (Taylor) Swinney. He passed away on July 12, 2021 in Watonga, Okla., at the age of 91.
Jerry Ray Suggs, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Chandler, Texas where he lived with his son, Jerry Suggs Jr., and his wife Susan. He was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on June 4, 1930 to James Edward and Hattie Suggs.
Caroline Angela Owens, 84, of Pauls Valley passed away July 4, 2021 in Oklahoma City. Caroline was born Oct. 3, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia to James Guy and Mildred Johannah Burke.
Jack Boucher, 71, was born February 14, 1950 and passed away July 5, 2021.
