Opry time in PV

Multi-award winning talent Tanner Young will be performing at the next Pauls Valley Opry on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the PV High School auditorium. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes scheduled performances by Annie Reed, Paul Lopez, Donna Kilmurray, Mike Deviney, Haylie Bagwell and Micah Ayache.

