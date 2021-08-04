Opry time

Annie Reed will be one of the entertainers at the next Pauls Valley Opry Show set for a 6:30 p.m. start on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium. It also features Tanner Young, Terry Wilson, Mary McDonald, Dallas Richardson, Betty Archer and Randall Armstrong.

