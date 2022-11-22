Opry to give out big awards

The Pauls Valley Opry has announced the finalists for awards to be given at the Pauls Valley Opry 2022 Awards show.
The show set for Saturday, Dec. 3 is again on the stage of the PV High School auditorium.
Awards include 2022 Male and Female Vocalists of the Year, 2022 Male and Female Horizon winners, 2022 Entertainer of the Year, and the 2022 Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame inductees.
Finalists in the female categories (in no particular order) are Anne Young, Missy Rude, Jae L. Stilwell, April Davis, Betty Archer, Annie Reed, Allison Arms and Cathy Lake.
Finalists in the male categories (in no particular order) are Tanner Young, Wiley Winters, Mike Deviney, Terry Wilson, John Williams, Michael Webb, Gunner Shi Donham and Maddox Ross.
In addition to the presentation of awards, the Pauls Valley Opry will host guests John Williams, Anne Young, Wiley Winters, Missy Rude and Gunner Shi Donham. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.