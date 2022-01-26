Opry to hit the stage next week

The next monthly Pauls Valley Opry show will come around on Saturday, Feb. 5.
With a start time of 6:30 p.m. the show is set to return to the stage of the Pauls Valley Junior High auditorium.
Admission is $10, while it's free for those 12 and under.
Again featuring the Memory Makers Band, this round of special guests include Anne Young, Gunner Shi Donham, April Davis, Randall Armstrong, Jae L. Stilwell, Michael Webb and Zac Mitchell.
•••
As part of a nationwide service project, local scouting units have teamed up to collect food for local pantries the week of Jan. 6-13.
Scouts will distribute grocery bags to homes through Garvin County.
The sacks can be used to make donations of non-perishable food items, paper products, household cleaning supplies and personal care items. All donations must be in sealed, original containers and display current expiration dates.
Call 405-207-1184 for more information.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Feb. 1. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
••••
The Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta will hold auditions from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
The auditions are for 12 soloists to perform in two performances of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance coming in April.
Singers for a chorus will not have to audition but are encouraged to email Jack Bowman at jack.bowman.dma@gmail.com email in advance.
•••
More blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are scheduled in the Garvin County over the next few days.
• Friday, Jan. 28 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley, 100 Enterprise Blvd. Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982, 9279.
• Wednesday, Feb. 2 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8 (11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley Drive. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
