The next monthly Pauls Valley Opry show will be back belting out the tunes on Saturday, Feb. 5.
With a start time of 6:30 p.m. the show is set to return to the stage of the Pauls Valley Junior High auditorium.
Admission is $10, while it's free for those 12 and under.
Again featuring the Memory Makers Band, this round of special guests include Anne Young, Gunner Shi Donham, April Davis, Randall Armstrong, Jae L. Stilwell, Michael Webb and Zac Mitchell.
