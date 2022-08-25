Opry tunes return soon

Bailey Washburn will be back on stage at the Pauls Valley Opry on Saturday, September 3 with the monthly show set to start at 6:30 p.m. at the PV High School auditorium. Other guests include Terry Wilson, Donna and David Paul Nowlin, Maddox Ross and Betty Archer.

Opry tunes return soon

