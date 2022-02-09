Opry tunes set for this weekend

A monthly Pauls Valley Opry show didn't make the stage as scheduled thanks to a winter blast of sleet and snow this past week.
So, musicians and singers have decided to belt out the tunes starting at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday night, Feb. 12 at PV's junior high auditorium.
Along with the Memory Makers Band, this round of special guests include Anne Young, Gunner Shi Donham, April Davis, Randall Armstrong, Jae L. Stilwell, Michael Webb and PV pastor Zack Mitchell.
Admission is $10, while it's free for those 12 and under.
•••
The call is out early for any interested vendors to apply to be a part of the 2022 version of the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival this year should message the event's Facebook page – 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK, or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
“Be sure to include what items/goods you sell and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after we receive the request.
“Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to mail in your application as soon as possible.
“We are looking forward to a great festival this year!”
•••
The Garvin County Cattle Producer Association will hold its annual meeting and banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Dakota Moss of Livestock Risk Services, Inc., is scheduled to be the guest speaker with a program entitled “Locking in a Floor Price on your Cattle.”
Garvin County Farm Service Agency Director Josh Lundy is also expected to provide an update.
Annual membership dues of $25 are due at the event, which includes dinner for one member and one guest. There is a fee of $10 for additional guests.
Those interested should RSVP the Garvin County Extension Office immediately or pay at the door. Make checks payable to Garvin County OSU Extension, 201 W. Grant, Rm. 7, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
•••
OSU Extension and OHCE, Inc., invite the public to join in on a virtual Valentine's party.
The theme for this free event is “Friendship.”
This is the second in a series of virtual OHCE holiday events now set for an online Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Donna Jung, Family and Consumer Science (FSA) Extension educator from Canadian County, will talk about how to make bath “bombs,” which is one of the hottest craft trends going these days.
McClain County Extension educator Connie Wollenberg, formerly of Garvin County, will demonstrate techniques for handmade Valentine cards.
Dea Rash of Payne County will talk about how to prepare a beautiful Valentine trifle featuring heart-shaped strawberries.
An educational lesson by Tulsa County OHCE member Dolores Williams will focus on “Getting our Hearts Right – Three Keys to Better Relationships.”
Search for the “Valentine's Day With Friends” Facebook page or the bit.ly link will take you directly to the bit.ly/OHCEfriends registration form.
