Opry tunes set for this weekend

The next monthly Pauls Valley Opry show will come this weekend to the stage of PV's junior high auditorium.
Again featuring the Memory Makers Band, this round of special guests include Anne Young, Gunner Shi Donham, April Davis, Randall Armstrong, Jae L. Stilwell, Michael Webb and PV pastor Zack Mitchell.
Admission is $10, while it's free for those 12 and under.
•••
The month of February has a number of blood drives scheduled for stops somewhere in Garvin County.
The first is Wednesday, Feb. 2 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8 (11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley Drive. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
• Monday, Feb. 14 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School, auditorium lobby. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Thursday, Feb. 17 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office in PV, bloodmobile on east side. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Thursday, Feb. 17 (1 to 3:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, Feb. 17 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Thursday, Feb. 24 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank lobby in PV, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
•••
The next book in a series of lectures at PV's public library is “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote.
Professor Joshua Grasso will lead the lecture scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities is Crime Punishment.
• Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
• Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
