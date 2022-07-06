Opry tunes smokin' on stage

It might have been cooler inside but it was still smokin' on the stage of last weekend's monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
Chandler Elliott not only does an excellent job with the videos, but the audience found out he is a spectacular musician and entertainer.
Chandler took everyone back to the roots of rock and roll with the Chuck Berry tunes of “Johnny B Goode” and “No Particular Place to Go.”
Cathy Lake is an awesome vocalist, excellent musician and songwriter, and this show was no exception.
Cathy rocked the house with the Terri Clark version of “Poor Pitiful Me” and her Texas roots came out with the Patty Loveless hit, “Tear-Stained Letter,” leading to a little two-steppin' across the PV Junior High auditorium.
Gunner Shi Donham is truly an exceptional artist, melting the ladies’ hearts with the Garth Brook hit, “That Summer.” He knocked it out of the park with his version of the Reba McEntire hit, “Why Not Tonight.”
Hall of Fame member Missy Rude swept us away with the Shania Twain megahit, “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.” Then she showed us how the “blues” are to be sung with the Annie Lennox tune, “I Put a Spell on You.”
Anne Young is the most awarded performer in the history of the Pauls Valley Opry, being chosen as Female Vocalist of the Year five out of the last six years and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.
Whenever she ventures back towards home from the Lone Star state, we know that we are all in for a treat. Anne knocked it through the uprights with “Blue Side of Town,” followed by Little Big Town’s hit of “Girl Crush.”
The “Gentle Giant of the Pauls Valley Opry,” Wiley Winters, is soft-spoken, but when he steps up to a mic to sing, the heart of a lion comes out. He cut loose on the Garth Brooks hit, “Two of a Kind.” Backstage even the guests were dancing up a storm!
Wiley brought the house down with “An American Trilogy” backed up by the entire cast.
“Everyone was out of their seats and it was truly a moment that we will always remember.”
Emcee John Williams and the Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with a few numbers made famous by George Strait, Doobie Brothers, Patsy Cline, Mo Pitney and Linda Ronstadt.
The next edition of the PV Opry will be on Saturday, August 6 when guests are Jae L Stilwell, Mike Deviney, Annie Reed, John Williams, Cara Belt and Michael Webb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.