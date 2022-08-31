Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 2:40 pm
The soulful country crooner, Terry Wilson, will be back on stage at the Pauls Valley Opry set for a 6:30 p.m. start on Saturday, September 3. The show is at the PV High School auditorium.
Opry tunes this Saturday
