Opry tunes to come from JH stage

The tunes will be coming just like normal but at a whole new location for the next monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
The show coming Saturday night, Dec. 4 will move over to the stage of the Pauls Valley Junior High auditorium.
Normally the show calls the PV High School auditorium home, but a problem with the facility's heating led to the move over the junior high building, located at the corner of North Chickasaw and Guy streets.
Those planning to come to the show, which again has a 6:30 p.m. start time, should come in through the school's main entrance.
Parking is available at the First Assembly of God Church on North Chickasaw, the First United Methodist Church and around the corner at the county courthouse and local public library.
Some very big awards are on the way for the next monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
Finalists have been announced for awards that include the 2020-2021 Male and Female Vocalist of the Year, along with Male and Female Horizon winners, 2020-21 Entertainer of the Year and the 2021 Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame inductees.
Winners of the opry's annual awards will be announced at next week's show.
Finalists in the female categories are Jae L. Stilwell, Missy Rude, Dea Newsom, Anne Young, Molly Herrod, Mary Alice Koehn, April Davis and Mary McDonald.
Finalists in the male categories are Mike Deviney, Wiley Winters, Paul Lopez, David Paul Nowlin, John Williams, Terry Wilson, Tanner Young and Gunner Donham.
In addition to the presentation of awards, the Pauls Valley Opry will host guests Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Mary Alice Koehn, John Williams and Mike Deviney.
There will be no opry show on Jan. 1 as the next one is planned for February. More information about the location of the show should come later.
