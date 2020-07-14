Oklahoma State University in Stillwater has announced more than 3,800 degrees were awarded to students this past spring.
More than 2,400 went to Oklahomans, including a handful from the Garvin County area.
Pauls Valley
• Emily Gilley, Master of Science in Educational Leadership Studies.
• Abby Morse, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture – Animal Science (with highest honor) distinction of Summa Cum Laude.
• Jonathan Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Management and Marketing.
• Nathan Wood, Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems.
Elmore City-Pernell
• Rylee Barber, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering (Honor College degree with highest honor, Summa Cum Laude, distinction.
