Oklahoma State University in Stillwater has announced more than 3,800 degrees were awarded to students this past spring.

More than 2,400 went to Oklahomans, including a handful from the Garvin County area.

Pauls Valley

• Emily Gilley, Master of Science in Educational Leadership Studies.

• Abby Morse, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture – Animal Science (with highest honor) distinction of Summa Cum Laude.

• Jonathan Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Management and Marketing.

• Nathan Wood, Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems.

Elmore City-Pernell

• Rylee Barber, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering (Honor College degree with highest honor, Summa Cum Laude, distinction.

