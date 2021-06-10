OSU classes cover jelly, pantries

The Murray County OSU Extension Service will present a “Basic Water Bath Canning and Jelly Making” class at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14.
The event will be held in the conference room of the OSU Extension Office and the cost is $5 per participant.
The class will be hands-on and each participant will leave with a canned product.
The basics such as safety, how to prepare and how to store will be covered as well as participants receiving take home recipes and research based information to use while canning at home.
Reservations must be made by calling the OSU Extension Office in Sulphur at 580-622-3016.
A couple more free OSU Extension leader education programs are on the calendar for Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Up next is a program entitled “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
With the need for blood still at the critical level more Oklahoma Blood Institute drives are on the way in the Garvin County area.
The schedule over the next few weeks looks like this:
• Saturday, June 12 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the strip mall in front of the PV Walmart store. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, June 17 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) United Methodist Church in Lindsay, SE room, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Simmons Bank in Wynnewood, 201 S. Dean A. McGee. Call Stephanie at the bank, 405-665-2031.
• Thursday, June 24 (11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson, 405-926-7800.
• Friday, June 25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S. Highway South. Call Susan Hurley at 405-665-6652.
• Saturday, June 26 (10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley, Highway 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
