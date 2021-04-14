OSU Extension to lead classes

Officials with OSU Extension are lined up to offer a number of presentations over the next few months at Pauls Valley's public library.
They're called leader education programs as one on backyard poultry is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Set to present this program is Brad Secraw of Cleveland County OSU Extension.
A couple more are coming to the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library this summer with the first featuring a program on “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15. Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
OSU Extension is again offering training for crop producers who use dicamba-based pesticides.
The dicamba/private applicator Zoom training is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at the PV library.
To register or for more information, call the OSU Extension Office at 405-238-6681 or email nanette.shultz@okstate.edu.
