OSU lists out spring honor rolls

A total of 7,623 students were named to the 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,452 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Garvin County area students include:
• Pauls Valley (President’s Honor Roll) – Trevor Matthew Allee, Samantha Marie Bratcher, Mitchell R. Crawford, Benjamin Michael Dobbins, Cameron Faye Freeland, Joshua Trae Henley, Kate G. Meave, Abby N. Morse,
• Pauls Valley (Dean’s Honor Roll) – John-Michael Stephen Balcerak, Salynn N. Edson, James Carrson French, Malia Kelly Readnour, Seth J. Robbins, Emma L. Thompson and Apolinar Trejo.
• Wynnewood (President’s Honor Roll) – Emily Faith Bazor.
• Wynnewood (Dean’s Honor Roll) – Chloe Renee Cobb.
• Maysville (President’s Honor Roll) – Daniel F. House and Shyann Nicole McWhirter.
• Maysville (Dean’s Honor Roll) – Matilyn Elaine Allen and Makayla D. Green.
• Elmore City-Pernell (Dean’s Honor Roll) – John David Watson.
