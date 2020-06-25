A total of 9,399 students were named to the 2020 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 5,240 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Garvin County area students honored include:
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Trevor Matthew Allee and John-Michael Stephen Balcerak.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll – Kayne A. Cullar, James Carrson French and Joshua Trae Henley.
• Wynnewood (President's Honor Roll) – Shelbi Mignon LaMascus
• Maysville (President's Honor Roll) – Daniel F. House.
• Maysville (Dean's Honor Roll) – Makayla D. Green.
• Elmore City-Pernell (President's Honor Roll) – Rylee M. Barber.
• Elmore City-Pernell (Dean's Honor Roll) – Carol A. Kennedy.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Riley A. Herman.
• Lindsay (Dean's Honor Roll) – Brooklynn E. Cline, Jordan W. Coles, Sarah Elizabeth Corcoran, Cohen Shane Hunter.
