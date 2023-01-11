OSU releases fall honor rolls

A total of 8,170 students were named to the 2022 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Of that number 3,595 students were named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Garvin County area students named to the President's Honor Roll included:
• Maysville – Maggie Saige Shannon.
• Pauls Valley – Emmy Elise Alfred, John-Michael Stephen Balcerak, Cole Campbell, Ben M. Dobbins, Salynn N. Edson, Makenna Mae McKendrick, Blake David Robbins, Seth J. Robbins and Johnathon Kurt Summers.
Students named to the Dean's Honor Roll had a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C. Area students named to the list include:
• Elmore City-Pernell – Logan Renee Barber and Gage Dellin.
• Pauls Valley –Abby Lynn Boger, Samantha Marie Bratcher, Kylie M. Butts, Cameron Faye Freeland, Josh Trae Henley, Cj Trejo Iii and Presley Noelle Turner.
•••
Graceland University has announced the fall 2022 graduation list.
On that list is Randee Ramming of Lindsay, who graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University is located in Lamoni, Iowa with an additional campus in Independence, Missouri.
