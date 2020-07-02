NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced has announced the Norman campus honor rolls for the 2019-2020 academic year.
A total of 8,615 students were named to the fall 2019 honor roll and 8,707 were named to the spring 2020 honor roll.
Of these students, 3,396 were named to the fall 2019 President’s Honor Roll and 4,485 were on the spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their classes.
The following area students are on the lists; those with an asterisk are on the president's roll.
Fall Honor Rolls
Elmore City - Cayli Ring*, Madison Travis.
Lindsay - Braden Millis, Cole Mills, Taylor Moutaw*, Elijah Salie.
Maysville - Nicholas Caldwell, Caileigh Ferguson.
Pauls Valley - Abigail Alfred, Colin Arie, =Noah Davidson*, Liliana Emiliano, Jordan Humphrey, Claire Kendall*, Evan McCulley, Jazmine Mudhar*, Jonathan Parks*, Lindsey Parks*, Kendall Readnour, Leonor Slagado.
Stratford: Jaylin-Ann Pike*.
Wayne - Caleigh Clifton, Jessia Harris*, Isabella Perez.
Wynnewood - Hannah Whitefield*.
Spring Honor Rolls
Elmore City: Cayli Ring*, Zackry Ring, Madison Travis.
Lindsay: Sarah Bowen, Abigayle Cummins, Braden Millis, Cole Mills, Elijah Salie.
Paoli: Kailee English
Pauls Valley: Victoria Agee, Abigail Alfred*, Colin Arie, Bryssa Atkins, Hunter Bailey, Julia Beddow*, Wyatt Cummings*, Noah Davidson*, Liliana Emiliano, Jordan Humphrey*, Claire Kendall*, Evan McCulley, Jazmine Mudhar*, Lindsey Parks, Anmol Patel, Kendall Readnour*, Leonor Slagado*, Nathen Schmidt.
Stratford: Halee Nail*, Jaylin-Ann Pike*.
Wayne - Jessica Harris.
Wynnewood - Samuel Penwell
