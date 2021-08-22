Our choices are more powerful than our circumstances

We can see that in how we spend our time. We may not like how complicated and busy our lives have become, but with few exceptions, no one is forcing us to keep our lives complicated.
“For each one shall bear his own load.” (Galatians 6:5)
We have the power to simplify our lives. God expects us to take responsibility for our schedules and to choose how we spend our time carefully.
Everyone has 24 hours in a day. We have just enough time to do God’s plan for our lives.
In other words, we have been given just enough time to fulfill our purpose. When we try to do more than God planned for us, it is only natural that we find ourselves constantly out of time or stressed over our schedules.
If the enemy cannot make us bad, he will make us busy. He will get us so busy that we do not have time for the important stuff.
What is the important stuff? Time alone with God, ministry, and our mission.
“All things are lawful for me, but not all things are helpful; all things are lawful for me, but not all things edify.” (1 Corinthians 10:23)
A lot of things are not necessarily wrong; they are just not necessary. Life often means choosing either “I am going to do something good?” or “I am going to do what is best?”
Take time this week to pray over our priorities. Ask God to show us what parts are part of His purpose for our lives. As we do this, we pray that each one of you will find relief from stress and a new sense of satisfaction as we do only the things God created us to do.
Make a list of the activities that are causing you stress in your life. Ask God to help you determine the things on our schedules that He never intended for us to do.
Where do you believe God wants you to focus your time?
If you have not trusted in Jesus and committed to following Him, do not wait any longer.
There is a big difference between people with hope and those people without hope. You can see it in their eyes. They act like this is all they have. Like it is over. Like that is all there is to life.
Believers know that they are going to be with God for eternity. There is hope because they know they will be reunited one day with their loved ones who followed Jesus. For a Believer, there is nothing more important.
Once you trust in Jesus, you can be confident that you will spend eternity with Jesus. If you are ready to trust in Jesus or you want to recommit your life, then pray this prayer:
“Dear Jesus, I am grateful for Your love and Your sacrifice that makes it possible for me to join You in heaven. I know I do not deserve it, and I want to use the rest of my life serving You instead of serving myself. I commit my life to You, and I ask You to save me and accept me into Your family. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Do you know that you will spend eternity with Jesus? If not, do not delay. Make that decision today.
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to make me so aware of how I spend my time. I want to be productive in and for Your Kingdom. You have called me out of darkness into Your marvelous light. May everything I do from this day forward be a reflection of You and Your love, so others see You in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
