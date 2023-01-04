Our help is God

When trouble comes, God wants us to turn to Him for help before asking others for help.
“Our help is in the name of the LORD, Who made heaven and earth.” Psalm 124:8
Often the enemy convinces us that God is not willing to help us, especially if we have been the ones to get ourselves into trouble.
He convinces us that because we messed up, we do not deserve God’s help and should not ask Him for help.
“He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him and honor him.” Psalm 91:15
God’s willingness to help us is not determined by whether or not we are responsible for the trouble we are experiencing but by God’s compassion and mercy towards us.
“Therefore the LORD will wait, that He may be gracious to you; And therefore He will be exalted, that He may have mercy on you. For the LORD is a God of justice; Blessed are all those who wait for Him.” Isaiah 30:18
We can turn to God in our deepest disappointments and failures, knowing He will be compassionate and not reject or turn away from us.
As Psalm 46:1 reminds us, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
When trouble comes, what is our first reaction? Do we turn to God first, seeking His help?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You for help in my time of trouble. I know You are a God of Love and mercy, and You see what I need for any concern I may have. You are an ever-present help in time of need. I ask You for help this day so that I may live my life listening to You and reading Your advice from Your Word for my needs. I desire to have Your will in my life from this time forward. Thank You, Father, for such great Love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
