By Steve Jarman
This Sunday, July 20th, 2019 is the 50th anniversary of the greatest achievement ever accomplished by mankind. Two men, Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, walked on the moon.
Since then, 10 more men spread out over five missions walked on the moon.
Where have we been since then?
Well, we’ve sent rovers to Mars and satellites to every planet in our solar system but as far as sending people to other planets is concerned, it hasn’t happened.
We won the space race in 1969 but after that public interest began to wane. We had proved that we were superior to the Soviets so why bother spending money on space exploration?
The space race was fueled by the Cold War.
Wynnewood native Dr. Donna Shirley pointed that out to me in one of her presentations at OU back when I was still teaching. She was in charge of the missions to Mars for 25 years. The size of the rovers being sent to Mars grew larger and larger until the Berlin wall was torn down. Afterwards, the size of the rovers diminished greatly.
True. We had the space shuttle missions for years but the shuttles are no longer in operation. A new line of space shuttles has been on the drawing boards for years but no money has been appropriated for them.
True. The International Space Station is in orbit around the earth but we hitch a ride with the Russians or the European Space Agency to get there.
Back during the late '90s I heard a statement that was made concerning NASA’s budget. NASA has been charged to go higher, faster, farther for a lot, lot less money.
Many of the rockets being sent to space in the U.S. are now being launched by privately owned companies. People like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are fascinated with the thought of space travel but there are privately owned space agencies that have the bottom line in mind.
Have we lost our love for space exploration? Not necessarily, but it’s like what I heard someone once say.
For us to go into space and only orbit around the earth is like Columbus leaving Spain, going out 12 miles, then coming back and telling Ferdinand and Isabella that he discovered the new world.
The math needed to make a trip to Mars has been in place for years.
In the late 1500s Johannes Kepler discovered that Mars has an elliptical orbit around the sun. In the early 1600s Rene Descartes laid out all the mathematical formulas for conics which includes the formula for ellipses.
Oh, and by the way, the reason why we had to learn the quadtratic formula in algebra, Wernher von Braun told us back in the 1960s that the quadratic formula was what put man on the moon.
Technology is advancing at a pace unlike ever before in our history. Exploration is crucial to our survival. Those two go hand in hand.
We’ve been putting it off for far too long. Mars must be our next “giant leap for mankind.”
