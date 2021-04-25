Our opportunity to help others

Every day God gives us opportunities to show kindness to the people around us. God is always watching to see how we will respond.
“Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, When it is in the power of your hand to do so.” (Proverbs 3:27)
Will we choose to be self-centered, or will we notice the people who need encouragement, a pat on the back, an errand run for them, or some other practical means of help?
We will always have an opportunity to help. When we do, just do it!
We probably have people in our lives that we have thought about helping. We have the best intentions; we have done nothing.
Why?
Maybe we made excuses. We might have thought, “I will do it when things settle down.” Guess what? Things never will.
If we are going to do any good in our lives, the time is right now. The Bible tells us:
“He who observes the wind will not sow, And he who regards the clouds will not reap.” (Ecclesiastes 11:4)
Do good now because you are not guaranteed tomorrow.
“I must work the works of Him who sent Me while it is day; the night is coming when no one can work.” (John 9:4)
God has tasks He wants us to do. Please do not wait for perfect conditions to do them. Instead, look daily for the opportunities God gives us to help and encourage others. And just do it.
How is God asking you to show kindness to others? What steps can you take today to make that happen?
“Heavenly Father, as I see so many needs around me, please help me be like Your Word says. I will be obedient by Your promptings, as I encourage, lift others up, or whatever You put upon my heart to do. Thank You, Father, for giving all to me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
