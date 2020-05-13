When we get up every morning, we need to read Psalm 31 as a prayer and tell God, "I trust you, Lord. You are my God. My times are in your hands."
For probably the first time in our lives, we have less to do today than we have time. We need to take the time today to ask God to help us sort out what matters the most is our lives and not worry about the rest.
"My times are in Your hand; Deliver me from the hand of my enemies, And from those who persecute me." (Psalm 31:15)
We need to surrender our schedules, our calendars, our agendas because our times are in God's hands, and that means we are not going to fear the attacks of the enemy. We are going to trust God!
The opposite of fear is faith. When we fill our lives with faith, fear goes out the back door. When things do not happen on our timetables, the more we trust God, the less afraid we will be.
“As soon as Jesus heard the word that was spoken, He said to the ruler of the synagogue, “Do not be afraid; only believe.” (Mark 5:36)
God wants us to understand that we do not have to be afraid because we can trust in God's timing.
Trusting God is the number one way to get peace in our lives. The more we trust God, the more our fear is going to decrease.
Think of one of the most fearful times in your life. Now during that time, were you reading God's Word every day? Did you trust in God's timing? With this in mind, let us think about what we are really afraid of. Let us take the most frightening scenario imaginable right now.
What is it? The worst scenario is not dying. The worst scenario is dying without Jesus and not being able to spend eternity in Heaven. That is the worst scenario. That is the sum of all fears.
“And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” (Matthew 10:28)
Heaven will be greater than anything we have ever imagined. We can take the best thing we have ever experienced in life, multiply it a million times, and we will get just a glimpse of what Heaven will be like. And the good news is that it will last forever.
If you are trusting in God, do not be afraid. Our lives are in God's hands. When we get to Heaven, we will see God for who He is, and everything else will come into its proper focus.
Will you trust in God's timing today?
“Heavenly Father, I will trust in Your timing for my life. "My times are in Your hand; Deliver me from the hand of my enemies, And from those who persecute me." I will keep my mind renewed by Your Word, trusting and believing every promise as You said You would never leave me nor forsake me. Your Holy Spirit lives in me to guide me. Your Words are Spirit and life. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
