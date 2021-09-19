Out and about, the long and the short (distance) of it

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
Well, it’s that time of the year, and when the mantle in our living room suddenly appears draped in “fall foliage finery,” (I giggled a bit, as I thought that was clever), and other supporting décor, I know that the holiday season is upon me – us – them.
Did you know that there are actually five “decorations that abound everywhere” seasons that run from Labor Day to New Year’s Day, at least to the ladies in my family?
Now before you ask, they are Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s – and as we have so many birthdays early in the new year, there are always early Valentine’s Day “hints” popping up, and where space permits.
In fact, I was sharing with my wife just today that I know that the house will soon be a whirlwind of box moving and shifting, and over the next few weeks, organized clutter will be the order of the day, and she just smiled, as she loves it so – and she then continues to move them to and from the closets.
Not sure at this point where Miss Dot, our cat is hiding, she is staying out of the fray more than usual. One would think she would be used to it by now, anyway.
Remember, there is an ‘art’ to placing 11 Christmas trees in four rooms, trust me on that one. It can and shall be done.
As the seasons progress, more reports from the front lines, if I can get too them.
In the spirit of connections, celebration and family, I just wrapped up a year-long series in the Democrat’s Wednesday newsstand edition on the creative teamwork demonstrated by a rural, coastline Ireland community that had labored long and hard to weather the natural storms they face along its wind and rain blown shores, and coupled with the restrictions imposed upon them due to the 2020-21 virus, to then successfully stage a major golf competition.
The management team at Carne Golf Links were gracious in their reporting to me on a monthly basis, the ups and the downs they were going through, and at times, seemed nearly insurmountable. It is stories like these that seldom get reported, and I was honored to assist them.
Back to the holidays: In the midst of all the aforementioned reopening of the boxes, bags and packages, and as the house begins to take on its multi-seasonal looks, we managed to slip away for a day and travel to what we are fondly calling the “Western Loop,” enjoying smaller towns that lie to the west, in a scenic landscape that sadly is beginning to disappear.
We had not been able to camp as much as we would have liked for obvious reasons, and the fact that it has been so unseasonably hot of late, we had lost touch with the four or five communities where we can enjoy shopping and eating, and on occasion, taking in some live entertainment away from the campsite. The latter was not to be on this trip, but we did enjoy some relaxing time in and around the town centers, where the folks were cordial and just happy to see customers. By the way, our theatre has reopened and all seems to be going well.
T’s Tube: Speaking of our home towns, I was pleased to see that the HGTV program, Home*Town, that stars Ben and Erin Napier, will be returning with a new season of their inspired home reclaiming, remodeling and redecorating success stories. Accomplished artisans in their own right, and when combining that expertise to bring life to these single-family homes, they are formidable, and just darn fun to be around.
They have a wonderful support team of fellow creatives, engineers, specialty contractors and decorators, and the program’s film editing is one smooth, linear path to the homes’ completion and re-dedication to a new family.
More than that, they are from the community where these houses are located and through combined visioning and long-term commitment, they are altering its future, one home at a time.
Check them out. There are five seasons already available so that you can easily get caught up on their vision.
Remember, there is always an opening night, and isn’t that exciting to anticipate.
Enjoy being with you in this “E”dition of the Democrat.
God Bless America and to all who protect and defend her, and especially, remembering 9/11 and the families that were, and are continuing to be impacted by the war on terror.
